June ends with cloudy sky and Temperatures below 30°

Get to know the forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere.

Periods of very cloudy skies.

Moderate wind (20 to 35 km/h) from the north-northeast, sometimes blowing strongly (up to 45 km/h) in the extreme east and west of Madeira and in the highlands, with gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Small drop in temperature, especially in the highlands.

Maximum temperature of 28º and minimum of 20º.

SEA STATE:

North Coast: northeast waves of 2 to 2.5 meters.

South Coast: East quadrant waves with 1 to 1.5 meters.

Sea water temperature: 20/21ºC

Yellow Warning extended.

The persistence of high values ​​of maximum temperature will continue in Madeira at least until Sunday, which led the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere to extend the yellow warning for the south coast of the island until 6 pm on 2nd July.

The extension for another three days of this warning that has been in force for about a week, now only for the south coast, does not mean that other areas of the island or Porto Santo do not remain hot and high levels of ultraviolet rays, for example.

