TAP operation in Madeira may be affected between 30 June and 1 July

“TAP’s operation to/from Funchal may be affected due to adverse weather conditions, especially between the 30th of June and the 1st of July”, warned the airline today on its official Facebook page.

TAP recommends that passengers check the status of their flight (at: https://www.flytap.com/pt-pt/ferramenta-informacao-voo) before heading to the airport.

The national air carrier also states that “passengers with tickets to/from Funchal, for flights on the 30th of June and 1st of July and issued until the 28th of June, can change their ticket for flights on the 28th or 29th of June or from the 2nd to the 9th of July, in the same cabin, without any penalty, at ( https://www.flytap.com/pt-pt/gestao-da-reserva ) or at travel agents”.

From Diário Notícias

