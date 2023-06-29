Helicopter rescues Czech tourist in Madeira mountains

A tourist from the Czech Republic was rescued, this Friday, by the helitransport brigade of the Regional Civil Protection Service of Madeira, after having suffered a fall on the route between Pico Ruivo and Encumeada.

The Integrated Communications Center of the Regional Relief Operations Command (CROS) received the alert at 4 pm today.

“Immediately, the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were activated, who approached the victim and stabilised them”, says the Civil Protection Service in a statement.

The same note states that “an aerial vehicle was requested for the location, which traveled to the area with the rescuers and the winch operator to recover the aforementioned citizen”.

The tourist was assisted by the EMIR team and Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who transported the victim to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

