The child was seen yesterday in the pediatric emergency department of Hospital dr. Nélio Mendonça, motivating that, in the meantime, three nurses from this unit should be quarantined.

According to the child’s grandmother, during Easter weekend, the boy was admitted twice to Hospital dr. Nélio Mendonça with signs of diarrhea. She was assisted and returned home without requiring hospitalization.

Zélia Castanho explained to DIÁRIO that the fact that the problem had not been overcome motivated another trip to the emergency room, having finally, yesterday, tested the covid-19 which was today positive.

The surprise was such, precisely because he affirmed that he was “always protected and deserves all the care of his parents”, in any case, the father, a security guard from a private company, gave this positive morning to covid-19, the mother confirmed to our newspaper . “My son already knows the result. Now go to the hotel, ”said Zélia Castanho

