The decision to move to a sanitary fence in Câmara de Lobos may be reduced only to the county parish.

Until a few moments ago, the Regional Government discussed the advantages of closing the entire municipality or just the parish.

It is known that there are different understandings. On the one hand, those who believe that there were contacts beyond the boundaries of the parish, on the other, those who believe that only in Câmara de Lobos there were possibilities of contagion.

The decision was on the table at a meeting that included the President of the Government and the Mayor of Câmara de Lobos.