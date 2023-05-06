A letter from Snow.

I got lost one day and tried to find my way home. When I found my way back to where I used to live, my owners had moved, no one was home, the house was empty.

Then a nice lady picked me up and took me to a place with many other cats. Now I am in Santana at the Biovetnatura Veterinaria Clinica. I overheard someone say I will be tutored today. I am quite smart so I do not know why..

I sit here like a good boy and do not fuss like all the others. I am very sad right now and a bit depressed…….I just want a home of my own again.

Help me find a forever home . I am 5 years old and love all size humans. I promise to be a good kitty.

Love, SNOW.

Please note……

Friends Of Four Patinhas Sao Vicente are trying to place this wonderful cat with a new forever home.

Our volunteers are currently overwhelmed with fostering, feeding and mounting veterinary bills, all paid for from the proceeds of their Charity Shop in the Villa. There is no shelter to accommodate cats on the North Coast and the needs of many are provided by a very small group of dedicated volunteers.

There are three ways to help……

Considere opening your heart and home to Snow.

Make a small monetary contribution to Four Patinhas directly.

Bank info is on their Facebook page. They are a registered foundation and contributions are tax deductible if desired.

Donating used household items, antiques, housewares, decorative objects and

gently worn clothing Items can be dropped off at their Charity Shop any day but Sunday.

Thanks to all.

Jerry Harmyk, on behalf of those that have no words.

Like this: Like Loading...