THREE DIVERGED FLIGHTS TO PORTO SANTO WITHIN AN HOUR

A bit of a shock as there is no breeze at all in Caniço de Baixo.

I did mention Friday and Saturday could be difficult days. Looking at Wind Guru, tomorrow is not so bad, and Saturday could be more of a problem.

Between 5 pm and 6 pm this Thursday, three flights that should have landed in Madeira diverged to Porto Santo.

Carlão, the national artist who will perform tomorrow at the Festas de São Pedro in Ribeira Brava, was on one of these flights.

JM knows that TAP is rescheduling some flights on the 30th of June – tomorrow – and the 1st of July – Saturday, due to the forecast of strong wind.

