CDU PROTESTS RISING COST OF LIVING

The CDU developed an initiative, this afternoon, on Rua Fernão de Ornelas, in the form of a public protest against the increase in the cost of living.

Herlanda Amado stated, during the meeting, that “it is time to express the protest against those responsible for the galloping increase in the cost of living, against the increase in the prices of essential goods, against the brutal increase in interest rates on mortgage loans “.

The deputy expressed her belief that “those responsible for the impoverishment of workers, who, having their salary at the end of the month, are unable to cope with these dramatic increases, are the leaders of the PSD/CDS in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as well as the leaders in the republic , mostly PS, whose policies favor the large economic groups, who are making a fortune with the difficulties that many thousands of people from Madeira and Porto Santo face on a daily basis”, adding that it is “more than urgent and necessary to increase wages, pensions and of the reforms”.

The objective of this initiative was “to give voice to the protest against the increase in the cost of living, and also against the rulers who are incapable of looking at the difficulties experienced by the people. The inertia and lack of political will of those who have the power of decision are causing so many social inequalities, which generate so much suffering and aggravated social injustice”, explained Herlanda Amado.

“In essence, the governments here and there are not distinguished, either the PS, with an absolute majority in the Republic, or the PSD / CDS with an absolute majority in Madeira, they have no shame in favoring the large economic groups, while the people agonize” , concluded the CDU spokeswoman.

From Jornal Madeira

