This Saturday, the Association of Friends of the Ecological Park of Funchal celebrates its 24th anniversary, marking the date with a meeting at the Santo da Serra Environmental Education Field.

“It has been 24 years since this association completes next Saturday, June 11, marking all the work of raising awareness and educating the citizens of Madeira, alerting to sensitive issues that can condition the present and the future of our island and those who live here, recovering the spot of native species in the highest areas of the central mountains and, more recently, creating a second field of environmental education in Santo da Serra, a gift that was left to us for preservation ”, says the association.

“Therefore, we decided to make a small change in our program of activities, moving to this Saturday, June 11, the maintenance activity in the Environmental Education Field of Santo da Serra – Eva and Américo Durão, scheduled for July 25, date where we will carry out another maintenance activity but in our mountain plantations, in Pico do Areeiro and in the Environmental Education Field of Cabeço da Lenha ”, he continues.

“Thus, as a way of celebrating the anniversary, we will dedicate the morning to cleaning some weeds and taking care of the plants that live there, in order to improve the state of this space that we have been recovering for just over a year. After that work, around 13:00, we can get together to have a picnic. Those present can also take the opportunity to pay a visit to the Environmental Education Field ”, he continues.

Registration to participate in this activity can be made by email – [email protected] – or through the registration form on the association’s blog, until 18:00 on Friday. You can also do so by calling 962 593 770, Wednesday and Friday, between 16:00 and 18:00.

Participation is free for both members and non-members.

The association also stresses that each participant must travel by their own means or using existing public transport and that each one “must bring with him the necessary food that, in a picnic environment but respecting the sanitary and distance rules, can also be shared ”.

From JM