The charter operation of operator Feeria foresees to make 11 rotations between Kiev and Madeira from July 12th to October 21st, JM learned.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) today starts a new connection to Madeira from Kiev, Ukraine. This is a new company and a new route to Madeira Airport, at a time when tourism is experiencing a period of recovery.

For this operation, Ukraine international Airlines will use a Boeing 737-800 with a capacity of 186 seats.

Founded in 1992, Ukraine’s flag carrier connects passengers to more than 40 capitals and major cities in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East from its base at Kiev Boryspil Airport, as well as operating domestic flights using a fleet of Boeing 737s, 767s and Embraer ERJ190-100STD aircraft.

From Jornal Madeira