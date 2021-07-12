The brother of the Polish tourist, who has been missing in the mountains of the western part of Madeira, since last Wednesday, is still looking for him.

Although the searches were suspended, the boy came to Madeira on the second day after his disappearance and mentioned to the DIÁRIO that during today he will go back to the tracks to try to find him.

The family member authorized the release of the trail runner photographs and asks anyone who has any information about where Michal may be to contact the authorities.

“Michal was supposed to be wearing a blue sweater, black shorts, purple Salomon sneakers and a Garmin Forerunner 945 watch.”

The tourist took the route between Porto Moniz and Calheta (passing through Pico da Urze) and never heard from him again.

From Diário Notícias