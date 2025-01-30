Body found in Faial may be that of missing man

Drones from the Regional Civil Protection Service recently detected a corpse on a cliff approximately 50 metres high, in the Fajã Grande area, in the parish of Faial.

Although there is still no confirmation, it is suspected that this is the body of Henrique Felisberto, the 72-year-old man who was reported missing on January 3rd in these surroundings.

Twenty days without sign of the missing man in Faial It has been twenty days since Henrique Felisberto was last seen in Faial. Since then, he has not been heard from again and his family continues to search for him in desperation.

Members of the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters’ Mountain Rescue Team will now proceed to remove the body.

The commander of the Santana Volunteer Firefighters is also on site coordinating the operation and the Public Security Police.

From Diário Notícias

