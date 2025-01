Due to the impasse in negotiations by hotel workers in 2025, the Madeira Hotel Union is promoting, tomorrow, January 31st, an action to fight for salary increases.

The initiative’s program includes the delegation leaving the union headquarters at 3:45 pm/4 pm, going down the La Plaza Madeira promenade to Rua dos Aranhas, in front of the ACIF headquarters.

From Diário Notícias

