Case filed with Eduardo Jesus as defendant

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has just closed the investigation opened following a complaint that pointed to possible wrongdoing by the regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture.

The decision, which had been discussed since yesterday, has just been confirmed in the online edition of DN. The same information adds that the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s decision is justified by the “non-existence of crime” and “insufficient evidence”.

The case that apparently involved Eduardo Jesus ended up further weakening the Regional Government and was immediately politically condemned by opposition parties.

With this decision, the regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture is no longer a defendant. The same applies to the former regional director of Tourism, Dorita Mendonça, as added by DN.

The complaint was based on a possible conflict of interest with a declaration of tourist utility attributed to the Quinta do Furão project, which has a brother of the secretary as manager and the husband of the former regional director as director.

From Jornal Madeira

