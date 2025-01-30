Neighborhood argues that Civil Protection drones should have been deployed earlier in Faial

Henrique Felisberto’s neighbors argue that the drones of the Regional Civil Protection Service should have been deployed from the day the alert of his disappearance was given.

The atmosphere at the site is one of revolt: “instead of the Police drones, which worked well when called upon, the higher authorities should have sent the Civil Protection drone on the first day and this suffering would have been avoided”, said a neighbor who has been involved in the search since January 3.

The neighbor believes that the man could have been near a pear tree and fallen from this cliff of about 50 meters. However, it is worth noting that despite strong suspicions, the body has not yet been identified. What they saw was a cap belonging to the missing man in that area.

From Diário Notícias

