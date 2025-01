It is confirmed. The body that was found this afternoon in the Fajã Grande area, in Faial, is that of Henrique Felisberto, the man who had been missing since January 3rd.

The family confirmed the information on social media, regretting what happened.

The neighbors do not understand what happened, especially because the man knew this farm “by heart”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...