Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score in five World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo today became the first player in history to score in five different editions of the World Cup, when he scored in Portugal’s debut in the 2022 edition, against Ghana, at Estádio 974, in Doha.

In the 65th minute, the player who is without a club, after the termination “with immediate effect” of Tuesday with Manchester United, scored the first Portuguese goal, from a penalty, repeating what he had achieved in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37 years old, had scored a goal in each of his first three presences (2006, 2010 and 2014) and four in the last one (2018), having added his eighth goal today, on a day in which he is serving his 18th th game in the competition.

From Diário Notícias

