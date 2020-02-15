The Funchal City Council promotes, between the 19th and the 29th of February, a photographic exhibition in the Mercado dos Lavradores, related to the 10 years of the storm on the 20th of February 2010, a remarkable date in the recent history of the city.

The exhibition brings together a total of 32 photographs from that day, according to the vision of 8 Madeiran photographers who lived on the ground: Duarte Gomes, Élvio Fernandes, Gregório Cunha, Hélder Santos, Joana Sousa, João Homem de Gouveia, Mário Pereira and Rui Silva.

President Miguel Silva Gouveia considers that “this is an unavoidable date in our collective memory and this exhibition is a way for the Municipality to bring together a set of privileged visions of photographers and photojournalists who lived through all those events on the front line, and to remind the population and portray the reality of that day in the most reliable way possible. “

“We believe that this is also a way of extolling the contribution of all those who, on that day, helped Funchal to overcome the situation, each with its mission, and to remember the date as a permanent alert on the way we have everyone has the responsibility and duty to work in terms of risk prevention, in order to safeguard the best we can for the safety of our population, as the Municipality has been trying hard to do in the last decade. “

The exhibition will take place at the Mercado dos Lavradores Terrace, on the 2nd floor, the same place where an artistic installation is located in memory of all the victims of the flood.

From JM