The complex structure transport operation is already underway, on a route previously outlined between the port of Caniçal and the Alecrim-Urze Wind Farm, in Paul da Serra.

Two vehicles with specific characteristics transport two robust and high-tonnage equipment at 5 km / h, to be placed at the wind farm station. The first vehicle to leave Caniçal was a truck with a Hub, equipment that articulates the blades (propellers), and another with a propeller had more difficulty in reaching VR1. Even so, everything was quickly resolved with the intervention of the employees of Laso, the company responsible for transportation.

On this first route, the area of ​​the Caniçal roundabout was filled with curious on lookers.

From JM