Within the scope of preventive measures against the coronavirus, the closure of nightlife establishments was also determined.

“Deciding to close all nightlife establishments that move large numbers of people, namely nightclubs”, can be read in the statement of the Regional Government.

The Regional Government decided to close day and social centers.

The restriction on visits to day homes and other institutions for the care of the elderly to a family member, between 2 pm and 5 pm, was another of the measures stipulated.

The articulation with the Madeiran church of the cessation of religious services that involves gathering people is still ongoing.