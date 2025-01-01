First baby of the year in Madeira is a girl

The first baby of the year was born at 5:21 am on January 1, 2025, in the maternity ward of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, in Madeira.

The girl, who weighs 2.855 kg, is in good health, as is her mother, who is also doing well after giving birth.

This birth marks not only the beginning of a new year, but also the first family to benefit from the Baby Kit Card, a birth support measure implemented by the Regional Government in 2019. The program aims to offer support to families and provide a set of benefits and services for all children born in the maternity ward of the Regional Health Service Hospital.

From Jornal Madeira

