PSP recognises that crime is on the rise

The Public Security Police recognises that crime is increasing in Madeira. Consumption of synthetic drugs is associated with most crimes,and the population is alarmed by the daily number of occurrences.

Over the last few days serval arrests have been made and items returned to some of those that had property stolen.

The Diário Notícias also shares a video of the well-known restaurant ‘Il Vivaldi’, located in downtown Funchal, which was recently the target of two robberies in the space of just four days.

Like this: Like Loading...