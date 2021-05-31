The SEF strike this morning at Madeira International Airport did not cause any problems in the disembarkation of the hundreds of British passengers who traveled on the five flights that landed in Santa Cruz in the hour and a half (between 09h37, flight from Birmingham operated by TUIfly at 11:06 am, easyJet flight from London).

When leaving the Arrivals station, passengers questioned by the media reported that they were absolutely normal when passing through the Border Control Service and throughout the disembarkation route, not realizing, therefore, any limitation resulting from the strike.

At this time the movement is normal when leaving the airport.

From Diário Notícias