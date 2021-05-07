Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced to reinforce “their commitment to Madeira” and will launch ‘Jet2CityBreaks’ packages to Funchal from nine airports in the United Kingdom. These proposals will be available from 1 November this year and appear as a response to the demand of British tourists for travel options to Madeira.

Throughout the year, it will be possible to purchase a City Break package for Winter 2021/2022 and Summer 2022 at Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle airports.

Tourists wishing to embark on this Jet2CityBreaks trip can make their choices from a selection of quality hotels (with different pricing schemes available) all located close to the city center.

Jet2CityBreaks include ATOL protection, flights with Jet2.com, 22kg of hold luggage, free cabin baggage up to 10kg and transfer to and from the airport for just £ 60 (around 69 euros) per person.

According to Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, “launching Jet2CityBreaks to Funchal reinforces our commitment to this extraordinary island”. “We continue to see a great demand for flights and holidays to Madeira, so we decided to add Funchal to our Jet2CityBreaks offer to provide our consumers and independent travel agents with even more options”, he stresses.

Nuno Vale, Executive Director of the Madeira Promotion Association says that this campaign is “delighted” with the introduction of Funchal in the Jet2Citybreaks portfolio.

“Funchal, with its great climate all year round, vibrant culture and lifestyle, is the perfect destination for a getaway. Jet2.com is an enthusiastic partner on the island of Madeira and knows, like no other, the potential of this opportunity for all those who have visited and want to return many more times during the year, but also for those who intend to explore Funchal and the surrounding areas for the first time”.