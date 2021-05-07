Friday FotoTobi Hughes7th May 20210 viewsFriday Foto0 Comments0 views 1 Thanks to David Thomas for this photo. Here’s a photo taken from the Ecological Park today (following the new route Albert Dolan wrote about a couple of weeks back, which is excellent) … the Desertas look like they are floating in the air! Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related