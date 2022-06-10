MARCELO SAYS ALBUQUERQUE FORGOT HE WAS INVITED TO LONDON

You can’t really make this up… 😂😂😂

The President of the Republic reacted yesterday to the communiqué of the Presidency of the Regional Government, saying that he had invited Miguel Albuquerque, but that the regional leader must have forgotten.

“The head of the civil house, at my request, spoke to him personally, inviting him to come to London”, he said, in statements to RTP.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also explained why the invitation was made: “For a very simple reason: because a third of former emigrants in the United Kingdom are from Madeira”.

“Therefore, he was expressly invited by the Presidency of the Republic, and must have forgotten about it.

Marcelo was still uncomfortable with Albuquerque’s announcement yesterday morning to the press. “He says it’s a provocation. It’s not news. He was invited but forgot,” he snapped.

From Jornal Madeira