NRP Mondego towed to the Port of Caniçal

After the captain of the ship Sousa Luís said yesterday the problems with the NRP Mondego had nothing to do with a breakdown, the ship is now being towed to Caniçal.

Why lie when it’s obvious the ship had problems, and continues to have problems with smoke bellowing from it yesterday evening.

Photo from RTP Madeira.

Below From Diário Notícias

The NRP Mondego had to abort the trip to the Selvagens Islands allegedly due to a breakdown and is currently moored in the port of Caniçal, according to the maritime traffic monitoring website.

The Portuguese Navy vessel was assisted by the tug Comandante Passos de Gouveia, around 23:00, off Funchal, which towed it to the port of Caniçal, where it arrived at 5:30 this morning.

Last night, an alleged malfunction delayed his departure from the port of Funchal to the Selvagens Islands to make the surrender of the security team.

