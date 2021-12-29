“We are not going to keep people in prophylactic isolation needlessly”

The president of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, defended this Wednesday, 29 December, that “it makes no sense to isolate people or paralyze social and economic activities” when the Region has 86% of the population vaccinated against covid-19 and the Ómicron variant, considered dominant, does not present serious consequences.

In this sense and similarly to other countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Spain, the Autonomous Region of Madeira shortened the period of isolation of those infected with asymptomatic covid-19 to five days.

The Madeiran chief executive points out that, at this time, 86% of the population is already protected with at least one dose of the vaccine against the virus, and “the symptoms are not so catastrophic from the point of view of public health”, he said.

From Diário Notícias

