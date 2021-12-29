Porto Santo Line cancels ‘Lobo Marinho’ trips for the 31st

The voyages of the ship ‘Lobo Marinho’, on December 31 (Friday) will be cancelled, “due to the bad weather conditions that make it impossible for the ship to dock in the port of Porto Santo on that day”, informs Porto Santo Line in note sent to the press.

With regard to the 30th and, despite the adverse weather conditions, forecast for the island of Porto Santo, the company clarifies that, “in order to provide access to the islands during this festive season, it will make the trip for that day, even if with the risk of Lobo Marinho not being able to dock on that island”, which could force the vessel to return to Funchal.

The carrier also states that tickets booked for both dates can be changed at Porto Santo Line counters, by telephone (to number 291 210 300, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 8 pm) or via e-mail ( infopsl@gruposousa.pt ).

The next trips of ‘Lobo Marinho’ are scheduled for Sunday, January 2, 2022.

