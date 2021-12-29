The 4th Burger King store in Madeira has already opened, this one with ‘drive thru’ service

How Madeiran is this, we don’t have any drcencent drive thru unless you class nico burger as one, then they go and put two right opposite each other…..

This Wednesday, 29 December, the Ibersol Group opened the 4th Burger King restaurant on the island of Madeira, this time in the parish of São Martinho, in the municipality of Funchal, the brand’s first store in the Region with a drive thru service ‘.

The 350 square meter development has a capacity for 60 seats, has a terrace, ‘play kid’ area and ‘drive thru’ service, where customers can place, pay and pick up the order without leaving their car. The restaurant represents an investment of around 2 million euros and created 22 jobs.

From Diário Notícias

