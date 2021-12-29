The 4th Burger King store in Madeira has already opened, this one with ‘drive thru’ service

How Madeiran is this, we don’t have any drcencent drive thru unless you class nico burger as one, then they go and put two right opposite each other…..

This Wednesday, 29 December, the Ibersol Group opened the 4th Burger King restaurant on the island of Madeira, this time in the parish of São Martinho, in the municipality of Funchal, the brand’s first store in the Region with a drive thru service ‘.

The 350 square meter development has a capacity for 60 seats, has a terrace, ‘play kid’ area and ‘drive thru’ service, where customers can place, pay and pick up the order without leaving their car. The restaurant represents an investment of around 2 million euros and created 22 jobs.

From Diário Notícias

 

Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. Of course it’s good to have created jobs, but what a shame. When I first visited in 2007, one of the reasons I fell in love with Madeira (apart from the obvious ‘being completely beautiful’ thing) was that it was so different from everywhere else in the world. At that time there was only one McDonalds and one Pizza Hut in Funchal and they were next door to each other and for years that was pretty much the only concession to globalisation. With so much wonderful Madeiran food, including fast food (the burgers at Castelo dos Hamburguers are AMAZING) it’s just a shame that it slowly starts turning into a version of every other city.

    1. Becky. You are not alone in your views. The Madeiran food and culture is so strong and beautiful that I pray that it can avoid the slippery slope of globalization.

  2. Well I live here and myself and others say hallelujah to burger king Aldi
    Mc donalds drive through leroy merlin superstore and anything else that makes our lives more globalised , easier and brings employment

  4. Just what we need. More frankenfood high in calories, fat, and more sodium that the average sedentary modern human needs. And to top it off, make it convenient and easy to get while sitting on your bum and driving off on your bum before downing at least a thousand calories easily in one meal. Instead of all the energy and money going into vaccinating and testing and policing people, maybe don’t open stupid places that contribute to obesity and chronic disease, and instead invest in healthy food stores and recreational outdoors spaces for calisthenics or running…I agree with people who dislike this news.

