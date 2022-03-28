A disgrace to the government and Câmara of Santa Cruz

Exactly a year after the Cristo Rei statue was struck by lightning in March 2021, it still remains closed off as no one seems to want to take responsibility for the repairs.

One of the most visited tourist attractions on the island, and a popular stop for many tourists and locals, we still have to look at the statue with a huge metal fence around it.

I find it a disgrace from government, to Câmara and to the tourism of Madeira that the statue is still in this state after 1year.

You can read the story here Cristo Rei struck by lightning

And some drone footage of the damage here Cristo Rei damage, drone view.

