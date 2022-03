This morning, a cabin on the Rocha do Navio cable car, in Santana, came off and fell in the Cabocos area.

The strong wind that was felt during the night will be at the origin of the incident.

The mayor of Santana, Dinarte Fernandes, was there. The cable car was not in use son here were no injuries to anyone.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...