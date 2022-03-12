12 flights to and from Madeira scheduled on the inaugural day of Ryanair connections

This Tuesday, March 29th, the inaugural commercial flight operated by Ryanair departing from Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport will connect to Nuremberg, Germany. Flight departing at 06:20.

Although initially Ryanair had announced the date of today, March 27th, for the start of the operation to and from Madeira Airport, it ended up being postponed by two days. This Sunday morning, the two planes that will base in Santa Cruz land in Madeira, with only their crews.

On Tuesday, the inaugural day of the operation under Ryanair’s banners, twelve round trips are planned.

