One of the most popular tourist attractions on the island, but if your trip or tour includes seeing Cristo Rei, then you will be a little disappointed.

They have put a metal fence around the statue, I presume for repairs to the damage caused at the end of March when lightning hit the statue.

You can read the story here Cristo Rei struck by lightning

And some drone footage of the damage here Cristo Rei damage, drone view.

At the moment the statue is boarded up with no access at all, but the statue can still be seen, and if you walk down the pathway in front you can still get a good view of the statue.

It’s been like this for about two weeks now, and it’s not known when repair work will start.