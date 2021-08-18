Following the increase in the number of covid-19 cases in Porto Santo, the availability of a new space to accommodate patients with covid-19 was ensured, in the Multiusos pavilion, since the Hotel Unit dedicated to these cases is almost exhausted. its ability.

Thus, from August 18th, Porto Santo will provide another 50 beds to face the increase in positive cases of covid-19.

The preparation of this new space resulted from a joint work with several entities, among which the Operational Command of Madeira, through the Madeira Military Zone, the RAM Health Service, EPRAM, the Regional Health Directorate, the Regional Protection Service Civil, the local Health Authority, the Municipality, the person in charge of Porto Santo, in the structure of the Regional Government, among others.

The space has all the necessary conditions to ensure the isolation and well-being of patients with covid-19.

It is important to remember that reducing the risk of virus transmission depends on the behavior of each one of us, so the Regional Government reiterates the importance of adopting assertive behavior and scrupulous compliance with the covid-19 prevention measures.

From Jornal Madeira