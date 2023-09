A vehicle caught fire on the morning of Thursday, September 14th, in the city of Funchal.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were called to fight the flames in the vehicle parked at the Taxi Rank in Funchal Municipal Garden.

Car traffic on Avenida Arriaga, between Banco de Portugal and Cabana do Jardim was cut off, with traffic being diverted to Rua de São Francisco. The Public Security Police took charge of the incident.

The incident caused a lot of congestion at the scene.

From Diário Notícias

