ECO RALLY MADEIRA ACCELERATES THIS WEEKEND IN MADEIRA

The fourth stage of the “Portugal New Energies Championship – Prio”, which will take place in Madeira, goes on the road next Saturday.

The start of the Eco Rally Madeira is scheduled for 2:30 pm, on September 16th, at Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal, ending the first section at Eira do Serrado, with a double pass through Chão da Lagoa.

The “Funchal Street Stage” will be played, at 2:35 pm, next to the Pestana CR7 Hotel, the unit where the event’s command center will also be located.

Also on Saturday, the 16th, at 5:15 pm, the Second Section starts at Parque de Reagrupamento, in Eira do Serrado, making the journey back to Funchal, where the cars will be on display until 7:00 pm, at Praça do Município.

Sunday, the 17th, is destined for the third and final section of the race that will take place in Machico, with the finish line being placed in the square, next to the Forum of that municipality. There, the podium ceremony will also take place, at 1 pm, and the closing lunch will be served at Engenho do Norte, in Porto da Cruz.

In this edition, the Eco Rally Madeira will feature the participation of the current world champions of the sport, Eneko Conde/Lukas Sergnese [in the photo]. There are 29 more teams that will join the champion duo to test their regularity behind the wheel of purely electric vehicles.

In total, the race will have a distance of 185 km, spread over 14 regularity sectors for a total of 105 km.

From Jornal Madeira

