FUNCHAL PROMOTES BLANKET DONATION CAMPAIGN FOR ANIMALS UNTIL DECEMBER 15TH

The Funchal City Council is once again promoting, in partnership with the municipality’s Parish Councils, a new solidarity campaign to donate blankets and towels for the animals housed at the Vasco Gil Municipal Kennel.

This campaign will run throughout the month of November until December 15th.

Everyone who wants to participate can deliver used or no longer needed blankets to the Parish Council in their area of ​​residence or to the Animal Welfare Unit – Rua da Alegria, 14 G – Funchal.

According to the Councilor for the Environment, Nádia Coelho, “this campaign has as its main objective the well-being and comfort of animals, a concern that has become a flagship of this mayor”.

The initiative, part of the European Waste Prevention Week, aims to meet European guidelines, namely the reduction of waste produced.

