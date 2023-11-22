Ryanair will cancel three routes in Madeira

Funchal Airport will no longer be connected to Marseille, Nuremberg and Bergamo in 2024.

Corruption wins again, giving Madeirans and those that live here less choice for holiday destinations. 

Madeira International Airport will lose, from January 2024, its air connections with Marseille (France), Nuremberg (Germany), Bergamo (Italy), operated by Ryanair.

The decision to remove a plane from the Madeira base after the increase in airport fees by ANA/Vinci led to the cancellation of the routes.

Ryanair will thus reduce the 10 routes it currently operates in Madeira to 7.

The justification for choosing which connections to cancel is related to logistics: “We try to maintain as many routes as possible, but some are simply not viable with this increase in costs.”

The announcement was made this morning by the commercial director of the Irish airline, Jason McGuiness, outside Quinta Vigia, where he met with the President of the Regional Government and the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture.

The Irish airline Ryanair today criticized the airport “monopoly” in Portugal, led by Vinci, owner of ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal.

At issue is the increase in airport taxes, which according to Ryanair’s commercial director, have seen an increase of 50% in Lisbon and 17% in Madeira since 2019.

Jason McGuiness criticizes that “at this moment Vinci does not have a plan to grow Tourism in Portugal”, a decisive sector for the country’s economy.

From Diário Notícias

  1. Not sure about Bergamo, but the ticket prices for both Marseille and Nuremberg have often been very low suggesting the routes are not sufficiently popular. Ryanair rarely misses an opportunity to put public pressure on airports, but I’d perhaps take their pronouncements about airport charges with a pinch of salt. It’s true other airports have been keeping their charges down to assist in the recovery of the travel industry but inflation is nipping at their heels: Manchester airport staff got a pay rise amounting to up to 17% this year for example, so charges are only going to go one way.

  2. What has corruption to do with a decision to increase airport fees? Compared to inflation how much have the fees increased/decreased? How much have employee wages increased? Other costs? What do the accounts for the airport company show?

    I have a vested interest in the number of tourists increasing. However, my understanding was that was the case …

