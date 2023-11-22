Ryanair will cancel three routes in Madeira

Funchal Airport will no longer be connected to Marseille, Nuremberg and Bergamo in 2024.

Madeira International Airport will lose, from January 2024, its air connections with Marseille (France), Nuremberg (Germany), Bergamo (Italy), operated by Ryanair.

The decision to remove a plane from the Madeira base after the increase in airport fees by ANA/Vinci led to the cancellation of the routes.

Ryanair will thus reduce the 10 routes it currently operates in Madeira to 7.

The justification for choosing which connections to cancel is related to logistics: “We try to maintain as many routes as possible, but some are simply not viable with this increase in costs.”

The announcement was made this morning by the commercial director of the Irish airline, Jason McGuiness, outside Quinta Vigia, where he met with the President of the Regional Government and the regional secretary of Tourism and Culture.

The Irish airline Ryanair today criticized the airport “monopoly” in Portugal, led by Vinci, owner of ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal.

At issue is the increase in airport taxes, which according to Ryanair’s commercial director, have seen an increase of 50% in Lisbon and 17% in Madeira since 2019.

Jason McGuiness criticizes that “at this moment Vinci does not have a plan to grow Tourism in Portugal”, a decisive sector for the country’s economy.

From Diário Notícias

