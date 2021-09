While the warm-up was taking place before the start of the meeting between Young Boys and Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo hit a security Steward with a shot that didn’t go in the best direction.

Visibly shaken, the ‘steward’ ended up falling to the ground, having been promptly helped by colleagues and rescuers present in the stadium.

Who also approached the site was the player himself, who insisted on finding out about the steward’s condition.

From Jornal Madeira