Video illustrates “insane” maneuver by pilot trying to land at Madeira Airport

The ‘go-around’ carried out yesterday by an EasyJet Airbus A320 surprised those watching the operations at Madeira International Airport.

The aircraft, coming from Bordeaux (France), was forced to abort landing due to strong winds felt in Santa Cruz. According to reports from Madeira Airport Spotting, the pilot of the aircraft made an “insane go-around, performing an escape maneuver with a sharp right turn over the airport runway”, thus impressing those who witnessed the situation.

A ‘go-around’ is a standard safety procedure in aviation, performed when the pilot considers that the landing cannot be completed under safe conditions, whether due to meteorological factors, obstructions on the runway or other operational factors.

It should be noted that yesterday, as a result of the effects of Depression Martinho, wind gusts of over 120 km/h were recorded in the airport area, which caused 11 flights to be cancelled and many others to be postponed.

From Diário Notícias

