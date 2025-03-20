Paul da Serra ideal for water sports

Paul da Serra ideal for water sportsTobi Hughes·20th March 2025Madeira News With all the rain, and rarely seen, Paul da Serra looks like a massive lake with the road cutting through the middle. Not often does this happen, and in the past, wind surfers, and scuba divers have been filmed doing some water sports. Photos From RTP-Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related