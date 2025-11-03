Maritime Authority confirms death of Swiss national on Areeiro Beach.

The National Maritime Authority has just confirmed the death of a 74-year-old Swiss man on Areeiro beach in Funchal.

The man allegedly got into trouble in the water.

Read the press release from the National Maritime Authority:

“Following an alert at 2:40 pm, through the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC) of Madeira, reporting a person in cardiorespiratory arrest, elements of the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal were immediately activated, as well as elements of the Portuguese Red Cross and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the man had been pulled from the water by bystanders who promptly began Basic Life Support maneuvers, but it was not possible to reverse the situation.

The EMIR doctor carried out the death verification procedure and, after contacting the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the body will be transported to the Medical-Legal and Forensic Office of Madeira.

The Maritime Police Psychology Unit has been activated and is providing support to the victim’s family.

The Funchal Local Maritime Police Command took charge of the incident.

