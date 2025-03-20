Walkers ignore ban and walk along levada affected by landslide in Ponta do Sol

A group of hikers were ‘caught’ walking along Levada do Moinho, in Lombada, Ponta do Sol, despite it being closed due to a landslide.

The Municipal Civil Protection Service confirmed to DIÁRIO that the landslide occurred yesterday, making the trail dangerous and unstable.

“We were already on site today and we will try to start the intervention tomorrow”, declared the person in charge, Cláudia Dias Ferreira, who added that on site “there are signs and barriers” in order to prevent people from passing through.

Authorities are reinforcing their appeal for hikers to respect the restrictions and avoid exposing themselves to unnecessary risks.

