Large rocks fall again in Porto Moniz

Two large rocks fell this Thursday morning in Porto Moniz, posing a danger to traffic. The boulders were left on the side of the regional road, on the stretch between the town of Porto Moniz and Santa, near the Santinha viewpoint.

This incident comes a day after another rock fell on a car parked near the Porto Moniz viewpoint. The driver was injured and ended up being taken to the health center.

At the time, a source from the local authority revealed to JM that the escarpment has remained unstable since last year’s fires, a situation that has already been reported to the Regional Government, but which is still awaiting a solution.

Fortunately, this time, there were no injuries reported.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...