The Regional Health Directorate today reported 13 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Madeira, so the Region now accounts for 9387 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 13 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

In total, there are still 126 situations that are currently being considered by health authorities, “being these related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or to SESARAM, EPERAM. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing”, emphasizes the epidemiological bulletin.

DRS adds that today there are 14 more recovered cases to report. “RAM now counts 9049 cases recovered from COVID-19.”

Thus, there are 267 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 249 are locally transmitted. “Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 10 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (9 people in Multipurpose Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 15 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit , the rest remaining in their own accommodation. ”

