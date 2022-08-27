Cyclist seen riding on highway at high speed (With video)

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A cyclist was seen circulating on the expressway at high speed before the exit to Câmara de Lobos in the direction of Ribeira Brava-Funchal.

Remember that bicycles are prohibited on this road.

The moment was captured in this video.

From Agora Madeira

