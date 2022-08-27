Cyclist seen riding on highway at high speed (With video)Tobi Hughes·27th August 2022Madeira News A cyclist was seen circulating on the expressway at high speed before the exit to Câmara de Lobos in the direction of Ribeira Brava-Funchal. Remember that bicycles are prohibited on this road. The moment was captured in this video. From Agora Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related