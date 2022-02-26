Two people trapped in accident next to the João Gomes stream

Two people were imprisoned a little while ago, following the rollover of a vehicle, on Rua da Ribeira de João Gomes, in Funchal.

The car ended up leaving the road, flipping itself on the side of the road, next to the old slaughterhouse in Funchal. There are already several resources of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters on site, whose headquarters are nearby. Two ambulances and an extrication vehicle provide support to the operatives on site.

The slippery floor, due to the intense rain that has been falling in the Region, may have contributed to this accident.

Like this: Like Loading...