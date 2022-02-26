M1LHÃO CAME OUT IN MADEIRA, WITH A REGISTERED TICKET IN ANADIA’S TOBACCONIST

M1lhão came out to an individual who registered his Euromillions bet at Tobacaria Roda da Sorte, in the Anadia Shopping Centre, in Funchal.

Speaking to JM, the manager of this establishment was very pleased with this fact, considering that it is great news for new customers, in addition to being happy for the winner. Daniel Pereira does not know who bought Euromihões, with a bet also on M1lhão, but he thinks he registered it last Tuesday or Wednesday. This space in the Anadia shopping center registers bets for customers from all over the island, in addition to foreigners and tourists from the mainland.

The winner, who received the code GZH 36683, automatically generated in the draw 008/2022, must now contact the Santa Casa gaming department to claim the prize.

From Jornal Madeira

