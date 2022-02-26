Rain and wind this Saturday in Madeira

A wet day, but no wind at the moment in Caniço de Baixo, all seems fine at the airport with all flights landing so far, the wind is due to get stronger later, but not as bad as forecast, and next week is looking look with no wind.

According to the forecast of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the sky will be very cloudy and the rain will continue to fall, this Saturday, in Madeira.

Showers will be more intense and frequent on the north slopes and in the highlands until late afternoon, while the wind may blow moderate (25 to 35 km/h) to strong (30 to 50 km/h) with gusts up to 60 km/h. h on the eastern and western ends of Madeira and up to 75 km/h in the highlands.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...